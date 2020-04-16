AEG Offering 30-Day Ticket Refund Window On Rescheduled Events

Coachella Coachella

AEG has announced a bit of a convoluted refund policy that will give ticket buyers a window to get their money back.

According to a memo seen by The New York Times, the window begins May 1 and will be available only for ticketholders whose shows have been postponed and rescheduled. Shows that have yet to be rescheduled are ineligible for refunds until the new date is set. After this time period, they will have 30 days from the time the new dates are announced.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

There are still many tours that haven't been cancelled or rescheduled yet, so there won't be as many refunds available.

Live Nation will also be doing some refunds of its own in due time.

“Live Nation’s plan is to continue offering an opportunity for refunds on all of its rescheduled shows as new dates are set. We anticipate those windows will begin to open up on an event by event basis in the next few weeks,” says the company in a statement to the Times.