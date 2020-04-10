Apashe Fuses Classical, Bass & Hip-Hop On New Album 'Renaissance'

John De Buck, or more commonly known by his stage name Apashe, has dropped his most genre-bending album to date. The thirteen-track, forty-five minute collection features collaborators and vocalists ranging from Australian producer duo Slumberjack to rapper Tech N9ne. The excitement doesn't stop there - the album has a much larger story than the features behind it.

After starting the album, the Montreal-based De Buck realized that he needed to think more outside the box from a creative standpoint and push his inspirations to the limit. He quickly determined that it was essential for him to find a way to incorporate a live orchestra into album production in effort to evolve his "majestic" bass sound. After spending numerous hours composing sheet music and a trip to Prague, Apashe found himself in front of a 69-piece, fully equipped symphonic orchestra.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Classical music is so pure and electronic music is so raw, I have always loved to fuse them together," explains Apashe. "For this album I tried to do what has barely been done before in the electronic music scene: Compose with a symphonic orchestra, extract its epicness and delicacy, then blend it with something big and rough."

Every track features layers of orchestral music along with gritty and caliginous bass patches to compliment the luminosity of the classical components. Tracks such as "Lord & Master" and "Green Crack" with Wifisfuneral, perfectly encapsulate the vision and direction of the album and bring out a cooperative bond between bass music and classical music respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

You can stream the album in full length below and get your copy here.