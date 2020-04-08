Baauer Announces New Album 'Planet's Mad' Via LuckyMe

Baauer has released the single and video for the title track as well.

Harrison Rodrigues, better known to the world as Baauer, has announced his sophomore LP Planet’s Mad out on June 5th via LuckyMe. The London raised producer is pushing the album with the single and video for the title track “Planet’s Mad.”

The album takes inspiration from the crossover dance acts he grew up listening to like Fatboy Slim, Chemical Brothers, Basement Jaxx and Daft Punk, held together with modern hip hop and pop.

The video is a wild one, following Baauer in an animated apocalypse as the world is seemingly coming to an end. He looks like a NBA 2K character that took a very hard left turn in the intro movie and somehow ended up in Time Square on a bad night.

See the complete tracklist for Planet’s Mad below with the run times for each.

PLANET’S MAD TRACKLIST

1. PLANCK (3:17)

2. PLANET’S MAD (2:55)

3. MAGIC (3:44)

4. YEHOO (3:22)

5. PIZZAWALA (2:47)

6. REACHUPDONTSTOP (4:00)

7. HOT 44 (4:27)

8. AETHER (4:02)

9. COOL ONE SEVEN ONE (4:17)

10. REMINA (0:57)

11. HOME (2:50)

12. GROUP (2:48)