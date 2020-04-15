Booka Shade Announce New Album 'Dear Future Self'

Booka Shade Eliot Lee Hazel

Booka Shade has announced their new album Dear Future Self. Their ninth album in total over the past 25 years, this follows their 2018 LP Cut The Strings. The album comes with several features in Eli & Fur, South African spoken word artist Lazarusman, Kaktus Einarsson and Joplyn.

"This is by far our most ‘club-orientated' album to date, with many of the songs road tested all over the world over the last 18 months,” says Books Shade about the album. “From beautiful sunsets at the beach to industrial warehouses, big festivals to the smallest clubs, only the essentials made it onto the album."

Dear Future Self will be released on May 8 via their Blaufield Music imprint.

See the full tracklist below and listen to the title track now.

1. Dear Future Self feat. Lazarusman

2. Polar Lights feat. Joplyn

3. Sacred (Interpretation)

4. Red Medina

5. Perfect In A Way feat. Kaktus Einarsson

6. Acid Brain

7. I Go, I Go feat. Kaktus Einarsson (Interpretation)

8. To The Sea feat Eli & Fur

9. Plexus 3AM

10. Rigera

11. NZ Modular

12. Torch (Interpretation)

13. Atlantic Beam