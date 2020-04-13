Burning Man 2020 Cancelled, Will Go Virtual

Burning Man Jordan Ching

Burning Man 2020 has been cancelled because of Coronavirus COVID-19.

"After much listening, discussion, and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to build Black Rock City in 2020. Given the painful reality of COVID-19, one of the greatest global challenges of our lifetimes, we believe this is the right thing to do. Yes, we are heartbroken," reads a statement from Burning Man. "We know you are too. In 2020 we need human connection and Immediacy more than ever. But public health and the well-being of our participants, staff, and neighbors in Nevada are our highest priorities."

In an announcement over the weekend, Burning Man said that they would go digital instead. They are still working out the details for that, but they have a link to how it may work. To get the true Burning Man experience, don’t shower for a week and have sand blowing around your apartment.

Like many other independent events, refunds are a sticky issue for Burning Man. They say they will offer refunds those who need them, but are asking others to let Burning Man keep the money to avoid more staff layoffs and other money-saving measures. Attendees can give all or some of their ticket purchase as a tax-deductible donation to the Burning Man Project. All of the rich tech people and celebrities that go to take pictures better donate their fee and more.