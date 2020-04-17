Chromatics Announce For Real This Time (Hopefully) Details For 'Dear Tommy'

via Chromatics

Just when we all thought Dear Tommy was dead, it roars back to life. The long-awaited Chromatics album was on and then off and then on and then seemingly off again after the release of their new album Closer To Grey, released in October of last year. But now apparently it is back and will be their sixth album, with the caveat that Closer To Grey was their seventh.

The album clocks in at 18 tracks and includes new versions of previously released tracks “Just Like You,” “Dear Tommy” and “Time Rider.” There is also a new song “Teacher,” which has a video to go along with.

Dear Tommy was first announced in December 2014 after they had released their successful 2012 LP Kill For Love. The album was pushed back numerous times and even according to Johnny Jewel’s manager, every copy of the LP had been destroyed by 2017.

A big part of the album’s story has been its artwork.

“The apple obscured in fog is enigmatic & open to the interpretation of the viewer”, Jewel explains. “Are we sinking into the unknown or rising from beyond the grave?”

“An apple a day keeps the doctor away & music is the medicine. Our teachers transfer knowledge of good & evil. From the fairytale of Snow White’s endless sleep to the Garden of Eden in the book of Genesis, exposure is the agent of change. I can’t change my past, but I can choose to break the cycle & not pass the poison apple I was fed to my daughter.”

The album still doesn’t have a release date, but the tracklist is below.

Dear Tommy:

01 Fresh Blood

02 Glitter

03 Never Tell

04 Just Like You

05 She Says

06 The Moment

07 Time Rider

08 White Fences

09 Teacher

10 Between the Lines

11 Too Late

12 Dear Tommy

13 Melodrama

14 Ultra Vivid

15 Colorblind

16 Sometimes

17 Dream Sequence

18 Endless Sleep