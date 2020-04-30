City Guide: Zurich With Black Circle

Switzerland has long been known for its chocolate, amazing geography, and banking system. While located smack dab in the middle of Europe, one thing it's not so known for is its music scene. That's not to say there isn't one, but with Germany, France, and other major party destinations nearby, it's often, if not most times, overlooked. Fresh off his recent collab with Stride Records boss Rony Seikaly, Zurich local Black Circle has stopped by as our guest for this installment of our on-going City Guide series.

Words by Black Circle

We all like a good drink, so where are the top spots to head to before a night out?

My favorite bar is called ’’BABALU’’ which is located in the old town of Zurich. For me one of my favorite spots to get into a good mood before you start your night with clubbing. Always great music, tasty drinks, and good vibing people. Especially the location in the old town is super nice as well and very inviting.

Where can you find the best clubs / late-night venues in town?

’’SUPERMARKET’’ is a club on Zurich’s street called (Geroldsstrasse), which not only accompanied the fortunes oft the (Limmat) river but shaped it sustainably and still shapes it today: The Supermarket is one of the main axes around which clubbing in Zurich revolves and still one of the hot spots to join real electronic music.

Brunches are a weekend staple, which spots stand out to you?

Definitely the ’’Fork & Bottle’’! Here you still get it, the hearty Old School English Breakfast. Sausages, bacon, mushrooms, eggs, beans, toast, and massy pancakes with Banana Salted Caramel. Line conscious people can choose House Muesli or simply order a portion of spinach. This is also supposed to make you strong after the weekend

Best dirty late-night street food option?

Palestine Grill straight outta Zurich’s Longstreet. The part of Zurich that never sleeps. They got some of the best falafel I've ever had, very authentic, good ingredients & well seasoned. The fries are made from real potatoes, and the hummus is also great. Very healthy and tasty.

Where can we shop for records and music memorabilia in Zurich?

“Sihl Records” is a Zurich based record store and meeting point, influenced by the movement of house & techno and located in the district 3. The shop will share music from all corners of the world. More than a record shop, Sihl Records will be a musical hub and space for musicians and artists in the city.

Your Sunday escape plan when you need to get away from it all?

I like to take a walk in nature. Nature is the perfect balance for me. But what i really love to do on a quiet & sunny Sunday is chill at the lake on the boat until the sun burns me down with my friends and family.

Something everyone should do when visiting Zurich, but probably haven’t?

Most people forget the Kunsthaus, for me as an artist a place that is definitely worth at least one visit. In the Kunsthaus, you can marvel at the works of the world's best artists.

The world's most important traveling exhibitions stop off at the Zurich Kunsthaus. It also houses the most extensive collection of Giacometti works. The extension for the growing collection will fundamentally change the face of the peacock environment. Unfortunately, for me as an artist, in Zurich, the art aspect usually gets a bit lost. At the moment the visual Van Gogh exhibition is also in Zurich, simply impressive. Art for art.

A track that reminds you of your childhood in the city?

I’m an 80’s kid. I grew up with music from Depeche Mode, Moby, Chemical Brothers, and many others but one song that always stuck in my head is from Moby called ’’Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad?’’ which came out in the late ’90s.

What are other great exports that come from Switzerland?

In the electronic music genre, Luciano is certainly one of the biggest names and exports from Switzerland. He shaped and transformed the scene worldwide. He’s on the monopoly in Ibiza but Switzerland is also known for their clocks and delicious chocolate

A gift you can’t leave Zurich without taking home for friends?

The absolute souvenir is definitely the Luxemburgerli from Konfiserie Sprüngli. This forces the toughest diets to their knees at any age and at any time of year.