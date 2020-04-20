A Day of Quarantine With Godlands

Godlands @druenotdrew

This is edition number 2 to our A Day of Quarantine w/ series. If you have not checked out the pilot, you can read it here. We have another artist joining the series who is making a name for herself quite rapidly, Annabel Hartlett, better known as, Godlands.

Before this whole madness started, Godlands was just on tour with Steve Aoki. The Australian has gotten lots of support from the cake thrower and his label Dim Mak. Previously a hip-hop DJ, Hartlett has slingshotted into the limelight within electronic music. You want to keep up with this producer if you like 12th Planet, Kayzo, and even Eptic. She has this uniqueness to her, you can't explain, you can just see & feel it. Her latest release "Smoke Em Up," which blends rap and dubstep, gets pretty intense at its biggest moments. Blending genres while staying true to who you are, that is a recipe for greatness.

No different then anyone else, she too is bunkered down in her house ready for this whole pandemic to be over. Here is what Godlands has been up to these past few weeks under lockdown.

1. Where are you quarantining right now? Is this your home or home away from home? What do you like most about it?

I live with my brother, so we are currently quarantining together. I have it pretty lucky here, it's quite a spacious house with a gym and pool so I'm certainly not complaining. I know a lot of other people have it much harder than I so I'm pretty thankful to be in this predicament.

2. What type of food are you cooking and making? What is your favorite thing to eat?

As the weather is getting cooler I'm finding I'm eating a lot more hearty meals, especially at dinner. Just the other night I made myself a bit of "pub grub" - pie, mash spuds, peas, roast veggie and a good lathering of gravy. When I tell you it was HEAVEN on my taste buds. I also made some homemade meatball subs which will always be a winner in my eyes. So yeah I'm basically not helping my waistline but I figure in these times it's okay to indulge a little. OH ps, my fav food is Mac n' cheese, can you tell the type of person I am?

3. Are you with friends or family? Alone? Who are you bunkering down with?

Yeah with my brother, we are lucky we get along pretty well. I mean don't get me wrong we still have those dumb brother/sister bickering fights about absolutely nothing but that's just how it is isn't it? We are pretty lucky in Australia that we are allowed to still go out to exercise so a little walk around the block or to the park with a dog always gets us both back on track mentally, which is super important.

4. Are you gaming? Are exercising (if so how)? Are you listening to music or making it? What TV or movies are you watching? What does your day consist of in this new "world" we live in?

I am gaming and exercising. I haven't had enough time to finish Red Dead Redemption 2 *shock horror* I KNOW. So I'm enjoying that at the moment. Also, I'm playing switch with the brother - Mario Party and Mario Kart always a fav. I want to get Animal Crossing but also I have deadlines that I'm already missing lmao. Exercise is super important to do and I don't do it haaaa. Well, actually I do try to get out and move once a day just to get my eyes off of the computer screen and to reposition my spine, get that inspiration back. I like to take the dog to the park or kick the footy with my brother at the park. I'm definitely always making music or at least learning every day - I like to check out YouTube tutorials or go through splice and get more samples. If not that I'll work on my 3D design/ graphic design. I'll do anything to improve on my skills at least a little every day.

I've just finished How To Fix A Drug Scandal and Tiger King and have just realized Howls Moving Castle has just been added to my Netflix, so excuse me whilst I ball my eyes out. Honestly, watch any Studio Ghibli movie and I guarantee it'll realign your chakras and restore balance to the universe.

5. What songs or artists are you listening to right now? Can you share a track or musician you are jamming out to?

I tend to listen to artists completely opposite to what I actually create/ play. Currently, I'm really into the UK boom bap sort of hip-hop. Artists like Coops, Black Josh, Finn Foxell, Lord Apex... I just love how relaxing it is to me. I made a playlist called lo n slo which you can follow if you want to vibe with me.