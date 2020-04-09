DJ Nobu, Mathew Jonson, Rødhåd, Alessandro Courtini Feature On COVID-19 Charity Compilation

Enisslab, the mastering studio founded by Neel, has put together a 56-track compilation to raise money for the Red Cross fighting Coronavirus COVID-19. The compilation, titled WorldWideWindow, features the likes of DJ Nobu, Mathew Jonson, Rødhåd and Alessandro Courtini.

"In this situation we all need to look after each other and this project is a start. I wanted to reach as many people as possible to spread this message, so I started to share the idea personally with lots of artists and the response was amazing," Neel says. "I wanted them to take their time with whichever tools they had available at home to produce some music that reflects this time we are living in, a contribution for this special project and to portray a special message."

Since its release yesterday on Bandcamp, over $3,000 has been raised. The compilation features a mix of ambient, experimental, broken beat, techno and more, all made in isolation.

01. Adiel - In The End

02. Agonis - Eternal Silence

03. Alessandro Cortini - RidoPiango

04. Anthony Linell - Concordia

05. BMG - The Needle

06. Caterina Barbieri - Clessidra

07. Crossing Avenue - Ultimi Giorni

08. Cuna - 1,5 M

09. D-Leria - Landed In Another Place

10. Desroi - Lavender

11. Dino Sabatini - Mascherina

12. Distant Echoes & Buck - 40 ÷ 16

13. DJ Nobu - Our Drums

14. Donato Dozzy - Let It Go

15. Emanuele Cefalì - Prora

16. Erika - Xenon Moon

17. Eva Geist - Tun

18. Fabrizio Lapiana - Contact

19. Filippo Scorcucchi - - VIsione

20. Forest Drive West - Dune

21. Giorgio Gigli & Lunatik - Pròdromo

22. Grand River - Chambers

23. Johanna Knutsson - Paltanen

24. Laertes - Cerbero

25. Laurence Guy - Try To Understand

26. Leafar Legov - Willow

27. Lucy - Window Glows

28. Luigi Tozzi - A New Hope

29. Marco Shuttle - 100

30. Mathew Jonson - Horns For Life

31. Mike Parker - Siren's Theme

32. Monodogue - Ustali

33. natural/electronic.system - Daydreaming

34. Neel - A Thought Without Time

35. Organic Dial - Rhomb

36. Peter Van Hoesen - Faultline

37. PRG/M - Preludio

38. r²π - Indoor Outlook

39. Rabih Beaini - Cyclops

40. Retina.it - Cult Of Violent Passion

41. Roberto Bosco - No Tears, No Fear

42. Rødhåd - Leashed

43. Sciahri - Senseless Rain

44. Sebastian Mullaert - Phosphenes

45. Shifted - Leave me Cold

46. Sigha - Ae3m

47. Simone Giudice - Transizione

48. Somne - Quarantine City

49. Steevio - Collapsing Systems

50. TM404 - Covid

51. Tobias. - Keep On Sleeping

52. Valentino Mora - Eau

53. Varg2™ - L.A.M

54. Voices From The Lake - Prima Luna

55. VRIL - Missin

56. Wata Igarashi - Las Ventanas Abiertas