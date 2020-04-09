DJ Nobu, Mathew Jonson, Rødhåd, Alessandro Courtini Feature On COVID-19 Charity Compilation
Enisslab, the mastering studio founded by Neel, has put together a 56-track compilation to raise money for the Red Cross fighting Coronavirus COVID-19. The compilation, titled WorldWideWindow, features the likes of DJ Nobu, Mathew Jonson, Rødhåd and Alessandro Courtini.
"In this situation we all need to look after each other and this project is a start. I wanted to reach as many people as possible to spread this message, so I started to share the idea personally with lots of artists and the response was amazing," Neel says. "I wanted them to take their time with whichever tools they had available at home to produce some music that reflects this time we are living in, a contribution for this special project and to portray a special message."
Since its release yesterday on Bandcamp, over $3,000 has been raised. The compilation features a mix of ambient, experimental, broken beat, techno and more, all made in isolation.
01. Adiel - In The End
02. Agonis - Eternal Silence
03. Alessandro Cortini - RidoPiango
04. Anthony Linell - Concordia
05. BMG - The Needle
06. Caterina Barbieri - Clessidra
07. Crossing Avenue - Ultimi Giorni
08. Cuna - 1,5 M
09. D-Leria - Landed In Another Place
10. Desroi - Lavender
11. Dino Sabatini - Mascherina
12. Distant Echoes & Buck - 40 ÷ 16
13. DJ Nobu - Our Drums
14. Donato Dozzy - Let It Go
15. Emanuele Cefalì - Prora
16. Erika - Xenon Moon
17. Eva Geist - Tun
18. Fabrizio Lapiana - Contact
19. Filippo Scorcucchi - - VIsione
20. Forest Drive West - Dune
21. Giorgio Gigli & Lunatik - Pròdromo
22. Grand River - Chambers
23. Johanna Knutsson - Paltanen
24. Laertes - Cerbero
25. Laurence Guy - Try To Understand
26. Leafar Legov - Willow
27. Lucy - Window Glows
28. Luigi Tozzi - A New Hope
29. Marco Shuttle - 100
30. Mathew Jonson - Horns For Life
31. Mike Parker - Siren's Theme
32. Monodogue - Ustali
33. natural/electronic.system - Daydreaming
34. Neel - A Thought Without Time
35. Organic Dial - Rhomb
36. Peter Van Hoesen - Faultline
37. PRG/M - Preludio
38. r²π - Indoor Outlook
39. Rabih Beaini - Cyclops
40. Retina.it - Cult Of Violent Passion
41. Roberto Bosco - No Tears, No Fear
42. Rødhåd - Leashed
43. Sciahri - Senseless Rain
44. Sebastian Mullaert - Phosphenes
45. Shifted - Leave me Cold
46. Sigha - Ae3m
47. Simone Giudice - Transizione
48. Somne - Quarantine City
49. Steevio - Collapsing Systems
50. TM404 - Covid
51. Tobias. - Keep On Sleeping
52. Valentino Mora - Eau
53. Varg2™ - L.A.M
54. Voices From The Lake - Prima Luna
55. VRIL - Missin
56. Wata Igarashi - Las Ventanas Abiertas