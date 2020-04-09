Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' Coming To All Streaming Services This 4/20

Dr. Dre's 'The Chronic' will finally be available to all on streaming, with perfect timing.

The Chronic Death Row

Dr. Dre’s 1992 classic The Chronic is finally coming to all digital service providers. It has been an Apple Music exclusive since 2015, but now it will be available on other streaming services this 4/20. On this holy month of April 2020 (4/20) with the date 4/20 in just 11 days, this will be perfect for the occasion.

The Chronic has been historically hard to stream. In 2011, Dre won a lawsuit against Death Row Records that gave him 100 percent of the proceeds of any possible online sales of his music, as well as the right to decide the formats for The Chronic’s distribution.

Chris Taylor, eOne’s Global President, Music & Live, said in a press release, “These historic artifacts should be heard by all music lovers, and we are so happy Dr. Dre has opened this door so everyone can experience the brilliance of this seminal work.”

So get ready to spark up some chronic to The Chronic on April 20.