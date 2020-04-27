Flying Lotus Announces 'Flamagra' Instrumental Album

For those who just want to vibe out to some Flying Lotus beats.

Flying Lotus Eric Coleman

Flying Lotus has announced the instrumental version of his 2019 album Flamagra.

The instrumental album will be released almost a year to the day since his acclaimed and collab-heavy 2019 LP. Flamagra Instrumentals will be released on May 29 via Warp.

You can pre-order the full album here via Warp Records. It will arrive in digital, CD and a strictly limited edition vinyl pressing that includes animated labels and an exclusive animated slipmat by Winston Hacking and Drew Tetz.

The first taste of the album is out now with the instrumental version of “Black Balloons Reprise” originally featuring Denzel Curry available to stream.

Flamagra (Instrumentals) Tracklist

A1. Heroes

A2. Post Requisite

A3. Heroes In A Half Shell

A4. More (Instrumental)

A5. Capillaries

A6. Burning Down The House (Instrumental)

A7. Spontaneous (Instrumental)

B1. Takashi

B2. Pilgrim Side Eye

B3. All Spies

B4. Yellow Belly (Instrumental)

B5. Black Balloons Reprise (Instrumental)

C1. Fire Is Coming (Instrumental)

C2. Inside Your Home

C2. Actually Virtual (Instrumental)

C3. Andromeda

C5. Remind U

C6. Say Something

C7. Debbie Is Depressed

C8. Find Your Own Way Home

D1. The Climb (Instrumental)

D2. Pygmy

D3. 9 Carrots (Instrumental)

D4. FF4

D5. Land Of Honey (Instrumental)

D6. Thank U Malcolm

D7. Hot Oct.