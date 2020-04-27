Flying Lotus Announces 'Flamagra' Instrumental Album
Flying Lotus has announced the instrumental version of his 2019 album Flamagra.
The instrumental album will be released almost a year to the day since his acclaimed and collab-heavy 2019 LP. Flamagra Instrumentals will be released on May 29 via Warp.
You can pre-order the full album here via Warp Records. It will arrive in digital, CD and a strictly limited edition vinyl pressing that includes animated labels and an exclusive animated slipmat by Winston Hacking and Drew Tetz.
The first taste of the album is out now with the instrumental version of “Black Balloons Reprise” originally featuring Denzel Curry available to stream.
Flamagra (Instrumentals) Tracklist
A1. Heroes
A2. Post Requisite
A3. Heroes In A Half Shell
A4. More (Instrumental)
A5. Capillaries
A6. Burning Down The House (Instrumental)
A7. Spontaneous (Instrumental)
B1. Takashi
B2. Pilgrim Side Eye
B3. All Spies
B4. Yellow Belly (Instrumental)
B5. Black Balloons Reprise (Instrumental)
C1. Fire Is Coming (Instrumental)
C2. Inside Your Home
C2. Actually Virtual (Instrumental)
C3. Andromeda
C5. Remind U
C6. Say Something
C7. Debbie Is Depressed
C8. Find Your Own Way Home
D1. The Climb (Instrumental)
D2. Pygmy
D3. 9 Carrots (Instrumental)
D4. FF4
D5. Land Of Honey (Instrumental)
D6. Thank U Malcolm
D7. Hot Oct.