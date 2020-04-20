Foreign Beggars vocalist Ebow Graham, Aka Metropolis, Dead At 41

He died after an accident in his home according to the group.

Foreign Beggars vocalist Ebow Graham, aka Metropolis, has died at the age of 41. The band made the announcement yesterday on social media.

“Dear friends, it is with the heaviest heart we inform you that our brother Ebow Enyan Graham suffered from an accident at home, and passed away in the early hours yesterday morning,” says the group on a JustGiving page to benefit the family. No further details on the nature of the accident have been provided.

"In his recent years, he had been on a spiritual journey and had really been exploring his relationship with existence and the universe, only last week he was in a very serene and happy place with his life, family and artistic vision. Some of the last words we heard him say were ’The only way humanity will heal is when it understands that we are all Gaia and truly understand we are all one’. These words couldn’t ring truer for us, even in light of his passing,” says the group.

The group has launched a JustGiving page to benefit Graham’s family, especially his 10 year old son Cassius. The aim is the raise £50,000 and has already gotten over halfway there is less than 24 hours.

Foreign Beggars was formed in 2002 and released 11 albums in that time period, including Matriarchy, which was released last year. They were prolific collaborators and were a seminal group that combined rap, bass music and electronica into one sound.