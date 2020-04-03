FRQ NCY Showcases Bass Prowess With New 'Broken Pattern EP'

After releasing a successful flip of rapper Lil Uzi Vert's "SideLine Watching" in the summer of 2019, Atlanta-based bass artist FRQ NCY returns to Bassrush Records to celebrate the release of his five-track Broken Pattern EP that exquisitely displays his complex approach to production.

Along with his previous two Bassrush singles, the elastic "Rubberband," and Valentine's Day treat "Love + Hate," FRQ NCY has packed us an additional three tracks that construct his debut EP. Each track reveals differing synths, variations of heavy bass, and many other glitchy, subtle neuro-hop inspired elements. This release comes soon after the rumors of EDC Las Vegas 2020 being rescheduled, in which the rising producer had secured a spot in the lineup. Stream FRQ NCY Broken Pattern EP in full down below and get a copy here.