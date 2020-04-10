In Conversation: Hannes Bieger [Bedrock/Poker Flat]

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

Not all too long ago, we were fortunate enough to have Hannes Bieger, one of electronic music's top engineers, provide us with his 5 essential tips for a better mixdown. In the article, he gave us key insights into not just getting a better mix, but making better music as a whole. If you make music and haven't had a chance to check it out, I strongly recommend you do, regardless of your skill level. I've been following him for quite some time now, in part because his studio is a synthesizer playground, and also because he frequently posts invaluable production tips. On top of being one of the most sought-after engineers in techno, he's also a highly skilled producer himself, having released great records on labels like Bedrock, Poker Flat, and more.

Prior to him providing us his knowledge, I'd actually been wanting to get him on the podcast for quite some time, so I figured now was a perfect time, especially since we are all stuck inside. In this episode of In Conversation, we discuss his upbringing and early life in rock bands, his return to making music, and how he even became a top engineer in the first place. He also provides even more knowledge on production and mixing, which is something we can always do with more of.

Here is the chart that Hannes speaks of in the interview

Special thanks to our sponsors LANDR and Rode Mics for helping make this podcast possible.