In Conversation: Lars Schlichting [Pioneer DJ USA]

For nearly two decades, Pioneer DJ has been the number one brand in professional DJ equipment. Their products can be seen in nearly every DJ booth around the world. Getting to that level is no easy task. It takes strategic planning, game-changing products, and marketing campaigns amongst other things. It also takes a team of dedicated people who not only know the product, but also know the market, and more specifically, the culture.

Such is the case for Lars Schlicting, a former world-touring DJ who later became the Director of Product Planning and Artist Relations for Pioneer DJ USA. If that sounds like an important role, it is. As pretty much the middleman between top DJs and the corporate team and the consumer market, he plays an essential role in making sure that beta products are tested properly and receive proper feedback, which then gets implemented into the final version that comes to market. Speaking of which, he also provides research and consumer feedback to ensure that the right products come to market.

In this episode of In Conversation, we discuss his early upbringing in Germany, how he first got involved in the early rave scene and his rise to his current role, giving us a glimpse into what it's like to help bring such important tools to our industry.

