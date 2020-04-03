In Conversation: Shaded [Turbo]

Welcome to In Conversation, the podcast dedicated to giving you an unparalleled look into electronic music's greatest minds, both in the studio and beyond. We deconstruct their daily routines, fears, and quirks, showing you what makes them tick, and what exactly makes them so successful. From artists to managers, agents and promoters, these are the people who make it happen, pushing our community forward.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

It's crazy to think that In Conversation is nearing 100 episodes. I've had the chance to sit with some of the most brilliant minds in electronic music, and I'm extremely grateful for that. I've learned so much from these people. The show has come a long way since then and I've always planned on having guests come back on. Our guest today was one of the earliest we've had, and fellow Orange County local, Shaded. It's been nearly three years since he first came on the show, and so much has changed.

A major thing being his relocation back to the States full time. Since moving back, he's wasted no time with new music, and his recent release is out now via Turbo Records, to which he is now the most released artist on the label. In this catch-up, we discuss why he wanted to move back to the states, his new outlook on his career, and everything we can expect in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Special thanks to our sponsors LANDR and Rode Mics for helping make this podcast possible.