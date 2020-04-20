Interview: Puffco's Chelsea Kossower Opens Up About Her Cannabis Journey

We chat with Chelsea Kossower about going from selling vapes out of her car to helping to lead a company.

It is 4/20 so we are rolling out a series of interviews and pieces that, not surprisingly, have to do with cannabis. For this interview, we chat with Head of Sales and Business Development at Puffco and pitbull mom Chelsea Kossower. She works at Los Angeles-based vaporizing manufacturer Puffco, known for its award-winning vape designs and advanced cannabis concentrate technology. We caught up with Kossower to learn how she got into the business and more.

Where do you work?

Puffco – I am employee #1. Puffco makes technology that creates an approachable experience for consuming concentrates. Our mission is to continue developing the perfect consumption platform that unlocks the true potential of concentrates. Roger Volodarsky, the founder, and I started selling pens out of the back of my car. Look how far we’ve come!

What do you do?

I am Head of Sales and Business Development at Puffco. I ensure revenue is flowing into the company and I lead a team of highly skilled, passionate people that make sure shelves of your favorite stores are stocked with all your favorites. In addition to handling day-to-day Sales & Business Development operations, I also have a hand in strategizing the future of Puffco with different department heads. The mission? How can we make selling the Puffco line the best it can be!

Why cannabis?

Cannabis has always been a big part of my life. I remember it being a familiar smell when I was a kid because my parents were typical Deadheads from the ‘60s and were very open about their use once I had reached a certain age, every night a certain smell would fill the house once I went to bed. I realized a few years later what that smell was, ha ha!

Another reason why I work in cannabis is a very personal one. I was prescribed pills and they made me feel like a zombie, which in turn made me miserable. I hated the way these “mood stabilizers” made me feel and the way doctors spoke to me about it. My brain was completely clouded but the fog literally lifted when I started medicating with cannabis. I stopped taking pills in all forms and only medicated with cannabis. Life became beautiful again. Not everybody knows the benefits of cannabis to mental health, they still see it as taboo because it’s not federally legal yet. Hopefully that will change sooner than later, everybody deserves this freedom!

What are you passionate about?

Jiu Jitsu! I used to box, but once you turn a certain age getting punched in the face isn’t as appealing as it used to be! So I started practicing Jiu Jitsu. I train under Nathan Drona who got his black belt under Demian Maia, and I rep the Villains Jiu Jitsu school in Los Angeles! Jiu Jitsu taught me how to breathe and how to stay centered and focused through uncomfortable moments. In Jiu Jitsu you can always change positions (Just like in life!). There’s something magical about being able to control the outcome when a man three times your weight has his elbow in your throat! Being able to pause, assess a moment, and act with a centered mind – life changing.

What does authenticity mean to you?

Everything. If you’re not being true to yourself, what are you doing?! Authenticity is the most important thing. How will you ever find out who you are if you aren’t true to yourself?

What makes you authentic?

Consistency. I’ve never stopped believing in myself, Puffco, or the cannabis industry. We’re very blessed, looking at how far the industry has come and how many people are now supportive of this plant and see the value in this community. It wasn’t always like that. When I first told my friends and family that I was dropping out of college and quitting my job to help our founder Roger Volodarsky start Puffco, they laughed at me. They told me how irresponsible I was being, but I didn’t listen because I knew this was my path. This was my mission and I stayed authentic to myself and my beliefs. I let their doubts fuel my drive. Look at us now!

What is your mission in life?

My mission in life is growth. In every aspect of my being, I never want to stop growing and learning. Puffco is my mission, to always keep growing and innovating my team, my skills, my destiny and myself.

Anything special that you want to share?

Eve Rosenberg Kossower. My mother. Everything I do, I do for her. She passed away three years ago from lupus. She was in pain and cannabis was the only thing that helped her. It’s important to me that her name not be forgotten. In 2019, Puffco released a limited-edition berry travel pack and donated the proceeds to The Lupus Foundation in my mom’s name. We raised over $10,000! Cannabis has done so much for my family and me. I love that my job is where everything I’m passionate about intersects. Even Jiu Jitsu - Google: High Rollerz BBJ, hopefully you’ll catch me rolling there next year ;)