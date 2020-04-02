Isolation Ambient Music: John Carroll Kirby Releases Soothing Piano Album 'Conflict'

John Carroll Kirby Noel Quintela

Pianist, producer and composer John Carroll Kirby has released a surprise new album titled Conflict. It arrives ahead of his upcoming My Garden LP available April 24th via Stones Throw. This is also on Stones Throw.

Though he recorded Conflict about a year ago, Kirby decided to spontaneously release it in response to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The album is comprised of subtle and soothing piano arrangements that can help calm the nerves or lull you to sleep. For all of the parents out there dealing with kids all hours of the day, this can help calm things down and for those who just need to unwind from this fuck all mess, this will help as well.

The song titles reference some conflicting things like the Spanish Civil War and Anthony Joshua who is stuck at home like the rest of us, but it is still quite calming. Listen to the album in full below either track-by-track or in one continuous mix.