Michael Vallera Courtesy Photo

A Chicago guitarist may not be the obvious candidate for some ambient music, but that is what we have here. Michael Vallera has released an ambient album Window In that combines dense and heavy pads and ominous fx that create complex emotional roller coasters.

The project is only four songs, but you go through a lot in just four. Raw studio recordings of electric guitar were used as the foundation for each track, then heavily altered and manipulated through sampling, giving us what you hear now.

The long, foreboding sections and low-lying hisses build into shapes that morph like alien life forms surrounding you in darkness.

The full project is available now and can be pre-ordered in physical now here.