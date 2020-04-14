Jeff Mills Announces New Millsart Album 'Every Dog Has Its Day Vol. 6' Out This Week

There will be four more Millsart albums out this year.

Photo credit: Jacob Khrist

Jeff Mills has announced a new Millsart album out this week titled Every Dog Has Its Day Vol. 6. It will be his sixth under the Millsart alias. In a statement, Mills says this album “is uniquely crafted to ease restlessness, soothe impatience and at the same time build high life expectations while opening the passages to a better understanding of what you are searching for.”

In addition to the new album out on Thursday, he is going to have a very busy release calendar for the rest of the year. The following volumes will arrive in May, June, July and September on digital for now because of the pandemic. He released the fifth Every Dog Has Its Day in January.

Read our interview with Jeff Mills.

See the full tracklist below and get ready for Every Dog Has Its Day Vol. 6 coming this Thursday, April 16 via Axis Records.

Tracklist:

01. Phoenix Rising

02. Motor Vehicle Dept

03. What's So Funny

04. Six By Six By Nine

05. The Big Deal

06. The Possession

07. L'addition S'il Vous Plait

08. World Wide Woops

09. Axis Identification