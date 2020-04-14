Jeff Mills Announces New Millsart Album 'Every Dog Has Its Day Vol. 6' Out This Week
Jeff Mills has announced a new Millsart album out this week titled Every Dog Has Its Day Vol. 6. It will be his sixth under the Millsart alias. In a statement, Mills says this album “is uniquely crafted to ease restlessness, soothe impatience and at the same time build high life expectations while opening the passages to a better understanding of what you are searching for.”
In addition to the new album out on Thursday, he is going to have a very busy release calendar for the rest of the year. The following volumes will arrive in May, June, July and September on digital for now because of the pandemic. He released the fifth Every Dog Has Its Day in January.
Read our interview with Jeff Mills.
See the full tracklist below and get ready for Every Dog Has Its Day Vol. 6 coming this Thursday, April 16 via Axis Records.
Tracklist:
01. Phoenix Rising
02. Motor Vehicle Dept
03. What's So Funny
04. Six By Six By Nine
05. The Big Deal
06. The Possession
07. L'addition S'il Vous Plait
08. World Wide Woops
09. Axis Identification