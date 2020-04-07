Justice Doing Free Production Webinar Tomorrow For Mix With The Masters

Get the tips to produce like Justice.

Justice †

Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay aka Justice are doing a free production workshop tomorrow with Mix With The Masters.

Normally these production tutorials are for members only, but this one is the hook to potentially get a bunch of new users and will be available for free.

According to a post about this, Justice “will go over their production approach and philosophy and answer all questions you may have about their workflow and techniques.”

The session will happen tomorrow, Wednesday April 8 at 12pm LA // 3pm NYC // 8pm London / 9pm Berlin / 10pm Moscow.

Users will just to sign up with an email address to get access. Sign up on their website here.

See a full list of the others who are delivering production courses over the next few days as well.