Kevin Saunderson Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says He Feels "Fine" Now

Kevin Saunderson shared a video updating people on his over two week battle with the virus.

Kevin Saunderson Courtesy Of Movement

Kevin Saunderson revealed on Facebook this week that he tested positive for Coronavirus, but he feels “fine" after what has been a two week battle.

The Detroit techno originator put out a video yesterday from his home, looking a little worse for wear understandably, saying he got his results yesterday after feeling flu-like symptoms and he had tested positive.

“I feel fine and I’m just going to stay within my home, my bedroom, and keep relaxing. Drinking plenty of fluids, putting vitamins in my body, eating healthy, but I feel much, much better than I did previously,” said Saunderson.

He says that he has had the virus for 15 days or longer.

“Just wanted everybody to know I’m doing fine and well, and I’m looking forward to getting back to business as normal as can be under the circumstances, spending time with my family and working on music once again,” he explains further.

Please take this seriously people. Stay inside and stay the hell away from other people. If you want live music to come back, you have to do your part.

“Be safe to everyone out there. Do take it seriously, wash your hands, and cleanse everything around you,” says Saunderson wisely.