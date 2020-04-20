Famed Hip-Hop Producer Mike Dean Releases Solo, Instrumental Synth Album

Get ready for an hour and a half of synth work from Mike Dean.

Famed hip-hop producer Mike Dean, known for working with the likes of Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Madonna, Beyoncé and Travis Scott, among others, has released a new solo album that is a long ways away from his work with others. He has released a new solo instrumental synth album titled 4:20.

It is an hour and a half with 28 tracks that range from ominous, low rolling synth compositions to soaring tracks with a blend of soaring electric guitar and chugging synths. This is as exciting as the Premier League referee Mike Dean (no relation, but they should be) celebrating a goal.

For the project, the Grammy-winning producer invited Moog Music into his LA home studio to capture the making of what would become “The Eighth Night,” which you can see below.

Get your copy of the album now and stream it in full below.