Kllo Detail New Album 'Maybe We Could,' Share New Single "Still Here"

Kllo Edward Goldner

Indie electronic pop duo Chloe Kaul and Simon Lam, aka Kllo, have announced a new album Maybe We Could arriving this summer on Ghostly International. The Melbourne cousins have also released the lead single “Still Here” with a corresponding video.

Following their breakthrough debut in 2017 Backwater, the duo toured the world relentlessly, but eventually found the time and headspace to record a new album.

The album embraces a more nuanced and subdued tone from the duo.

“In the past, we’ve tried to speed things up and push away from that...but now we’re sitting where it feels comfortable to us. Comfortable but also daring, because we know it’s not as polished in certain ways,” Kaul explains. “We’re doing us, we’re doing Kllo. We’re a bit older now. We aren’t compromising as much on this album. It's a little bit classier and more tasteful this time around.”

Maybe We Could will arrive on July 17 via Ghostly International. Pre-order your copy here.

Maybe We Could Tracklist:

1. Cursed

2. Still Here

3. Insomnia

4. My Gemini

5. Somehow

6. Maybe We Could

7. Ironhand

8. Up

9. A Mirror

10. Just Checking In