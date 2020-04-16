LifeProof Releases WAKE Phone Cases Made From Recycled Ocean-Based Plastic

Money will also be donated to water charities with each purchase.

via Lifeproof

LifeProof has launched WĀKE: a new phone case line where 85% of the case is made from recycled ocean-based plastic.

In addition, LifeProof has created the LifeCycle program where consumers can send WĀKE back after the case's serviceable life is through so LifeProof can repurpose the materials to give them another life. LifeProof will donate a dollar to one of three leading water charities, charities, Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance and American Rivers, with the purchase of every LifeProof case. Customers need to register their case here.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

WĀKE is available now for Apple iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2nd Generation), iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s and Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. It is also available to preorder for Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.