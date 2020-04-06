Lights Out Premiere: Droughtwerk - Thunks [Droughtwerk]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from Berlin collective Droughtwerk, who are set to release their first EP on their label of the same name. Taken from the forthcoming 'Exit Burdock' EP, 'Thunks' is a rumbling and driving number that leans more towards the DJ-tool side, but still stands firmly on its own. The dense atmosphere atop the hammering kick immediately brings a sense of seriousness and the simple percussion adds plenty of movement while the arp-like synth sound creates a strange and unsettling feeling. This is a great track for late-night warehouse parties. Thunks will be available on April 13th. Pre-order it here.

Track: Thunks

Artist: Droughtwerk

Label: Droughtwerk

Format: Digital

Release Date: 4-17-20