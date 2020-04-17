Lights Out Premiere: Dstm - Barat [DSTM]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from the inaugural release of techno artist Dtsm's new imprint. 'Barat' is a no holds barred, peak-time techno tool that, while driving and hard-hitting, keeps things fun with an uplifting synth line that comes in at the break. But, just as quickly as it comes in, it's right back to business, with the synth line building back up as the track continues. Barat will be available on May 18th via DTSM.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Barat

Artist: Dtsm

Label: DTSM

Format: Vinyl + digital

Release Date: 5-18-2020