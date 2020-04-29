Lights Out Premiere: Hans Berg - Cascade [UFO Station Recordings]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from UFO Station Recordings co-founder Hans Berg. After a three-year hiatus, Hans returns to his imprint with a four-track EP titled 'Refractions'. Taken from the EP, 'Cascade' is a morphing and cosmic blend of techno and electro, with psychedelic soundscapes, simple percussion, and trippy, gated pads all coming together for a heady listening experience. Cascade will be released on May 15th.

Track: Cascade

Artist: Hans Berg

Label: UFO Station Recordings

Format: Digital

Release Date: 5-15-2020