Lights Out Premiere: JoeFarr - Well Tempered [Elements]
A slow-burning techno stomper
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from techno heavyweights JoeFarr and Rebekah's Elements Records. Taken from his forthcoming EP of the same name, 'Well Tempered' is a gritty stomping techno number with ominous synth pads and glitchy percussion. Slow-burning, Well Tempered takes time to build into all-out madness, then bringing it back down to hit you even harder the second time around. JoeFarr's Well Tempered EP will be released on April 24th.
Track: Well Tempered
Artist: JoeFarr
Label: Elements
Format: Vinly + Digital
Release Date: 4-24-2020