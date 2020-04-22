Lights Out Premiere: JoeFarr - Well Tempered [Elements]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from techno heavyweights JoeFarr and Rebekah's Elements Records. Taken from his forthcoming EP of the same name, 'Well Tempered' is a gritty stomping techno number with ominous synth pads and glitchy percussion. Slow-burning, Well Tempered takes time to build into all-out madness, then bringing it back down to hit you even harder the second time around. JoeFarr's Well Tempered EP will be released on April 24th.

Track: Well Tempered

Artist: JoeFarr

Label: Elements

Format: Vinly + Digital

Release Date: 4-24-2020