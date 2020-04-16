Lights Out Premiere: Keith Carnal - Lunar [Second Degree]

Today, Lights Out brings you another exclusive premiere, this time from Dutch maestro Keith Carnal. Taken from his forthcoming 'SEC003' EP on his Second Degree imprint, Lunar is a prime time techno cut that wastes no time getting things moving. A big synth stab layered over urgent drum patterns ebb and flow while keeping the energy constantly high. This is a perfect transition track to play when you're ready to take the floor to the next level. Lunar will be available on April 17th.

Track: Lunar

Artist: Keith Carnal

Label: Second Degree

Format: Vinyl & Digital

Release Date: 4-17-2020