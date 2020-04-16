Lights Out Premiere: Keith Carnal - Lunar [Second Degree]
A prime time techno cut that wastes no time getting things moving
Today, Lights Out brings you another exclusive premiere, this time from Dutch maestro Keith Carnal. Taken from his forthcoming 'SEC003' EP on his Second Degree imprint, Lunar is a prime time techno cut that wastes no time getting things moving. A big synth stab layered over urgent drum patterns ebb and flow while keeping the energy constantly high. This is a perfect transition track to play when you're ready to take the floor to the next level. Lunar will be available on April 17th.
Track: Lunar
Artist: Keith Carnal
Label: Second Degree
Format: Vinyl & Digital
Release Date: 4-17-2020