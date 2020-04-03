Lights Out Premiere: Linn Elisabet - As We Prevail (Raär Version) [Acts Of Rebellion]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from new techno imprint Acts Of Rebellion, the brainchild of Berlin-based artist Linn Elisabet. French artist Raär has stepped up to provide an uplifting and ethereal take on the lush original by upping the bpm and while adding drum breaks and other little details to create a growing and evolving piece of beautiful music. Raär's remix of As We Prevail will be available on April 13th. Pre-order it here.

Track: As We Prevail (Raär Version)

Artist: Linn Elisabet

Label: Acts Of Rebellion

Format: Digital

Release Date: 4-13-2020