Amelie Lens Photo Credit: Zeb Daemen

Amelie Lens took over the Essential Mix decks over the weekend for a unique mix. Usually the mixes are about two hours, but Amelie Lens went and doubled that with a four-hour mix. In total, she managed to put 76 tracks into this mix for a slamming four hours of peak-time techno.

The mix features unreleased music from Lukaz Firtzer, Setaoc Mass, Ahl Iver and AIROD, as well as upcoming releases from Lens’ LENSKE imprint.

Tracklist:

1. Thomas P. Heckman - Ghosts (Trope Recordings)

2. Casual Treatment - Prisoner of Life (Dusk & Haze)

3. Lewis Fautzi - Wounds of Deadly Hate (Faut Section)

4. Zeitgeber - Seventeen Zero Four (Stroboscopic Artefacts)

5. Cyborg 95 - Cyborgs Theme (Lobster Theremin)

6. AWB - Daze (Vaerel Records)

7. Farceb - Silver Glow (Warok Music)

8. Random XS - Give Your Body (Delsin Records)

9. Subjected - Nastes (Prosthetic Press)

10. Adam X - Midnight Sun (BITE)

11. Eric Axelsson - Gestalt (Uncage)

12. Earwax - Ypno (Planet Rhtyhm)

13. Danilo Incorvaia - 45.5 (Serial Number 8)

14. Delectro - Mass Destruction (I-Traxx Red Edition)

15. Matrixxman ft Exos - Power Drain (Planet X)

16. Djedjotronic - Globel Surveillance (Boysnoize Records)

17. Musik Aus Strom - A2 Untitled (Len Faki Hardspace Mix) (LF RMX)

18. Antigone & Rødhåd - 180702.2 (WSNWG)

19. Lag - Rutra (Elements)

20. Jensen Interceptor - Time Echo (feat The Hacker) (Lone Romantic)

21. Keith Carnal - Body Brain (Artscore)

22. BXTR - Asimov’s Law (NN Remix) (Carcères Records)

23. Lukaz Firtzer - Down (Unreleased)

24. Setaoc Mass - Inferno (Unreleased)

25. Farrago - Flavours Of Youth (LENSKE)

26. DJ Sodeyama - TEST_PTTRN_41 (Newrhythmic Recordings)

27. CYRK - Doppler Spectroscopy (Avoidant Records)

28. Beroshima - The Opression (Alexander Kowalski Remix) (Acid Orange)

29. Sedvs - Toy Shop (Body Theory)

30. Milo Spykers - Observable 93 (LENSKE)

31. Minimum Syndicat - Acid Trojan III (Minimum Syndicat)

32. Wehbba - Residual Self (Drumcode)

33. Ahl Iver - Untitled (Unreleased)

34. MRD - Etnas (ARTS)

35. Milo Spykers - Accelerator (Forthcoming on LENSKE)

36. Tham - Protokoll K-278 (Lebendig)

37. Amotik - Adhtis (Amotik)

38. Arween - Keyword (Alderic)

39. Regal - Fuck Making Love (BPitch)

40. Nuit Noire - To Summon His Array (Demian Records)

41. N/F/0 - Human (Nocturnal Frequencies)

42. A.Paul, Dolby D - Faith (Khodem)

43. Alex Mine - Voices From The Siren (Moteka Remix) (Noir Music)

44. (Forthcoming on LENSKE)

45. Peryl - Molotov Brutality (Lebendig)

46. Falhaber - Monomania (Obscuur Records)

47. Gauthier - Moonstoke (OWLK remix) (GTHR)

48. SRVD - Black on Black (Rekids)

49. AEIT - Dotwav (Mainmise Records)

50. (Forthcoming on LENSKE)

51. Works Unit - Untitled (UFO Inc.)

52. Nite Fleit - Folie A Dreamland (Dance Trax)

53. D Dan - Escape From the Echo Chamber (Lobster Theremin)

54. Under Black Helmet - Supernova (KR/LF Records)

55. Sept - Hold the Trigger (Voxnox)

56. Alfredo Mazzilli - Capital (Planet Rhythm)

57. SLV - Pulsars (Soma Records)

58. Gary Beck - Cycle Series (BEK Audio)

59. Mython - Scheuern (Flash Recordings)

60. Yan Cook - Noiser (Cooked)

61. Lukas Firtzer - The Cycle (Unreleased)

62. DJ Ogi - Adriatic (Submissions)

63. Slam vs. Obscure Shape & SHDW - Strategy 2 (Soma Records)

64. Alignment - Inner Voice (KNTXT)

65. Militiā - No Name, No Number (SXCALA)

66. Farrago - Kidney Shot (LENSKE)

67. Deas - Dark Illusion (Materia)

68. B2 - Hymnen An Die Nacht (COUP)

69. INTERFERON - VVS Skeletons (Nocturnal Frequencies)

70. Grace Dahl - She Left Everything Behind (Khazad Records)

71. Milo Spykers - Heads tilted back (LENSKE)

72. AIROD - Unreleased

73. Buried Secrets - Planetary Nebula (Archivio 01)

74. Egotik - Ephémère (Industrial Techno United)

75. MRD - Superwomen feat Sticky Icky (ARTS)

76. Ahl Iver - Unreleased