Listen: Jamie xx Delivers Uplifting Two-Hour Essential Mix

Jamie xx takes over the Essential Mix decks with a new single out.

Courtesy of Outside Lands by FilmMagic.com

Jamie xx took over the controls at the BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix decks this weekend.

The mix comes on the back of Jamie xx’s first solo release in five years “Idontknow,” which sits towards the end of the mix. He includes some music from a host of others including some uplifting soul, psychedelic bits and unreleased stuff from himself that he had spent the last few weeks working on.

Listen to the full mix below or on the BBC Radio 1 website, which also has the tracklist.