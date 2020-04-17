Listen: Nicolas Jaar's Against All Logic Live Twitch DJ Set

He showcased a bunch of new and unreleased music in the mix.

Nicolas Jaar went on Twitch last night as Against All Logic for a two-hour set featuring bunch of unreleased music. The visuals of the set weren’t recorded, but someone grabbed the audio and put it online to stream.

As one might expect from Against All Logic, the stream was a bit weird with songs that come from all over the spectrum. On Instagram he said the tracks played were “some inspirations alongside some of my things.”

Listen to the full set for some different weekend raving.