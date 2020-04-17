Live Stream Weekend Preview: 4/17-19 & 4/20 Picks

Some picks for this weekend's live streams, including those by Stream Informer.

We made it to another weekend, though days and time seem pretty meaningless. The important thing about the weekend is the extra streams. We will recap some of them for you below and include what Stream Informer has on tap. This will be updated as we get more streams.

What: Robyn DJ Set:

When: Friday, April 17 3pm EST

Where: Facebook / YouTube / Twitch

Who: Robyn

What: Virtual Day Party

When: Friday, April 17 11:30pm - Saturday, April 18 5:30am (EDT)

Where: Facebook

Who: Dom Dolla, Willaris. K, Torren Foot, Jordan Brando, London Topaz & Elizabeth Cambage

What: Earmilk x 1050 Folsom Quarantine For A Cause

When: Apr 17 at 10:15 AM – Apr 19 at 10:15 PM PDT

Where: Facebook / Twitch

Who: Paul Van Dyk, Shlomo, SOFI TUKKER, Mr. Carmack, Qrion, Doorly, Touch Sensitive, Justin Jay, LP Giobbi, DJ Dials, an-ten-nae, Christina T, Wily and others

What: Beatport ReConnect:

When: Friday, April 17 2pm EST for 36 hours – Sunday, April 19 2am

Where: Twitch

Who: Flyer

via Beatport

What: Insomniac Escape Pyscho Circus Rave-A-Thon

When: April 17 and 18 from 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (PST)

Where: Link

Who: AC Slater, Morten, Bonnie x Clyde, No Mana, Cut Snake, Sian, Dillon Nathaniel, Slushii, Duke Dumont, Tsuruda, GRAVEDGR, Two Friends, Kendoll, Yultron, Mikey Lion

What: Rainbow Disco Club

When: Saturday, April 18 11pm EST to 11am EST

Where: Link

Who: Soichi Terada, DJ Nobu, Kenji Takimi, Yoshinori Hayashi, Licaxxx, CYK, machìna, Sisi with more TBA

What: Highstream 420 Festival

When: 4/20 4-10 pm EST

Where: Highstreamtv.com and Nugs.TV

Who: Melissa Etheridge, Backyard Band, The Pharcyde, Ape Drums of Major Lazer, Disco Biscuits + more.