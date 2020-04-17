Live Stream Weekend Preview: 4/17-19 & 4/20 Picks
We made it to another weekend, though days and time seem pretty meaningless. The important thing about the weekend is the extra streams. We will recap some of them for you below and include what Stream Informer has on tap. This will be updated as we get more streams.
What: Robyn DJ Set:
When: Friday, April 17 3pm EST
Where: Facebook / YouTube / Twitch
Who: Robyn
What: Virtual Day Party
When: Friday, April 17 11:30pm - Saturday, April 18 5:30am (EDT)
Where: Facebook
Who: Dom Dolla, Willaris. K, Torren Foot, Jordan Brando, London Topaz & Elizabeth Cambage
What: Earmilk x 1050 Folsom Quarantine For A Cause
When: Apr 17 at 10:15 AM – Apr 19 at 10:15 PM PDT
Where: Facebook / Twitch
Who: Paul Van Dyk, Shlomo, SOFI TUKKER, Mr. Carmack, Qrion, Doorly, Touch Sensitive, Justin Jay, LP Giobbi, DJ Dials, an-ten-nae, Christina T, Wily and others
What: Beatport ReConnect:
When: Friday, April 17 2pm EST for 36 hours – Sunday, April 19 2am
Where: Twitch
Who: Flyer
What: Insomniac Escape Pyscho Circus Rave-A-Thon
When: April 17 and 18 from 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m. (PST)
Where: Link
Who: AC Slater, Morten, Bonnie x Clyde, No Mana, Cut Snake, Sian, Dillon Nathaniel, Slushii, Duke Dumont, Tsuruda, GRAVEDGR, Two Friends, Kendoll, Yultron, Mikey Lion
What: Rainbow Disco Club
When: Saturday, April 18 11pm EST to 11am EST
Where: Link
Who: Soichi Terada, DJ Nobu, Kenji Takimi, Yoshinori Hayashi, Licaxxx, CYK, machìna, Sisi with more TBA
What: Highstream 420 Festival
When: 4/20 4-10 pm EST
Where: Highstreamtv.com and Nugs.TV
Who: Melissa Etheridge, Backyard Band, The Pharcyde, Ape Drums of Major Lazer, Disco Biscuits + more.