LO'99 Launches 'The Mega Collab' Live Streaming Collaborative Studio Session

Mike Belkin

Today, Sydney artist LO'99 has launched a mass-participatory collaboration to create a one-off track via live-streaming service Twitch which will be officially released once completed. The first session was last Wednesday, but the project will continue every week until it's finished and aims to keep spirits and energy high while providing key insight into how professional artists work. The collaboration is open to anyone and everyone, with the first session seeing over 600 viewers and over 50 collaborators. Check out a condensed version of the first session below, and head over to his Twitch Channel at 11 pm every Wednesday until it's finished.