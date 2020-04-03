Magnetic Magazine's Monthly Spotify Playlist - LoFi Beats (April 2020)

Well, if you are like most people out there you are probably on lockdown. I've rediscovered one of my favorite genres recently and have decided to do a monthly playlist on Spotify dedicated to LoFi breaks.

This is a mix of hip hop and ambient types of instrumentals that are relaxing and inspiring, with influences from jazz, soundscapes, film scores and lush ambient textures.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

If you remember those classic Mark Farina Mushroom Jazz compilations then you are already quite familiar with these vibes.

Whether you are working, studying, reading, or just chilling in front of the fire, these tunes will dial in the mood perfectly.

We will be launching similar playlists curated from all of our amazing music editors from House to Drum and Bass, get ready for a deeper dive beyond our top fifteen charts.

We hope you are making the most out of this situation and staying safe and healthy as we adjust to this for the next couple months.

I hope you enjoy the selections - more to come.!