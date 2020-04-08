Magnetic Mix 090: Noizu

Noizu playing records to real people outdoors Cubby Cramer

US house producer Noizu has been making a name for himself, notably on the West Coast scene, blending house music with bass elements. To keep the party going in quarantine, we asked Noizu to make us a Magnetic Mix, which is bookended by two of his new songs. The producer released his new single “Elevate” this past week via his Techne imprint and kicks off the mix with that track to set the tone.

“I start the mix with my new single ‘Elevate,’ which I’m really excited about. I think it’s a really positive tune and is perfect for what’s going on right now. The rest of the mix is high energy house & tech house tunes that I’m loving right now from Westend, Martin Ikin, Deeper Purpose and more,” explains Noizu. “I also included my new Chris Lake and Solardo remix which bangs in the club. Hopefully this will keep you motivated!"

Listen to the full mix and follow along with the tracklist.

1. Noizu - Elevate

2. Westend - Wasup

3. Deeper Purpose - The System

4. Chris Lake & Solardo - Free Your Body (Noizu Remix)

5. Martin Ikin & Sammy Porter - Back To Funk

6. Noizu & Eli Brown - Inside My Head

7. Josh Wink & Lil Louis - How’s Your Evening So Far? (Chris Lake Remix)

8. Biscuits - Sundown

9. Yolanda Be Cool - Space Jam (Noizu Remix)

10. Greenvelvet & Joeski - Barbee

11. Mihalis Safras - The Voice

12. John Summit & Deadspace - Impactor

13. Rone White - Rock The Bass

14. Mason Maynard - Out Of Line 15. Noizu - Baby Baby