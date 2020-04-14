Magnetic Mix 091: Hardt Antoine

Hardt Antoine Harley Madams

Hardt Antoine, label owner and founder of London’s Reculture events series, is next up in our Magnetic Mix series. He is also an accomplished producer with a new EP out now titled The One. It captures what he is trying to do as a producer and event promoter with chugging melodies, 80’s synths and string drums. Check out the EP here. That translates very well to the mix he has for us with a smattering of melodic house and techno that have energy, but also soothe the soul.

“This is a little journey through records I’m really connecting with at the moment including a couple selections from my new label,” explains Antoine. “As I made this in COVID isolation the result was naturally quite moody but still full of the attitude, melodics and ‘is-it-house is-it-techno’ grooves that I love.”

Tracklist:

1. Axel Boman - Konoba Boba [Mule Musiq]

2. Octo Octa - Adrift (Avalon Emerson’s Furiously Awake Version) [Honey Soundsystem]

3. Rex The Dog - Experimental Housing [Soft Computing]

4. Daphni - Cos-Ber-Zam Ne Noya [Jiaolong]

5. Kalabata - Enkuan Pt1 [Optimo Trax]

6. The Golden Filter - Autonomy [4GNS3]

7. Hardt Antoine - Ambre Noir [Reculture]

8. Inga Mauer - It’s Gone [Hivern Discs]

9. S.E.T - 06:19 (Argy Remjx) [Reculture]

10. dOP - Dragons [Arapta Music]

11. Clavis - Floyd [Freerange Records]

12. Nyra - Both of Us Knowing [Canoe]

13. Kenton Slash Demon - Zstring [Tartelet Records]