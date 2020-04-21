Magnetic Mix 093: Go Freek

Go Freek delivers a mix inspired by the parties that we used to have.

Sydney producer Go Freek is like the rest of us, stuck inside, weathering a pandemic, but he is still putting out some big records that would be fuel for a big night out on the town. His latest “What I Like” with IDA fLO brings chunky bass, funk and a strong rhythm with just right the direction from IDA fLO. He brings that same energy to a new Magnetic Mix for us to help shake of the cobwebs from yesterday and power you through to the weekend. Yes, there are still days in the week somehow.

"The mix was inspired by some incredible memories - thinking about all the rad parties and the friends along the way,” says Go Freek.

Listen to the mix now and follow along with the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Enerst Gold - Fight For Survival (Intro)

2. Moby - Porcelain

3. Daft Punk - Da Funk (Drums)

4. Love Birds - National

5. Discotron - Want U 2 Remember

6. Discotron - Wish I Didnt Miss You

7. Christian S - Do You Do (Sax Edit)

8. Kid Enigma - I Want You Love

9. Selace - So Hooked On Your Lovin (Mousse T.'s Extended Disco Shizzle)

10. Natema, Sugar Hill - Como va (Original Mix)

11. GrooveJet (BlacJack Edit)

12. Nicky Night Time x Dangerous Dan x Rhonda INTL. - A History (Feat. Julian Mitchell)

13. Robosonic, Ferreck Dawn - In Arms

14. Choices - Less Is More (Brillstein Edit)

15. Switch - Makin Me Money (Astronomar Edit)

16. Sonny Fodera - MF

17. Mauro Venti - Number One

18. Go Freek - What I Like ft. IDA fLO

19. CamelPhat & Cristoph feat. Jem Cooke - Breath

20. Metroplane - Be Where I Am