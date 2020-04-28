Magnetic Mix 094: Simon Field

Simon Field Kevin Fauske

Norwegian artist Simon Field is next up for our Magnetic Mix series. The analogue gear wiz finds a niche between deep and summery house music with powerful, grooves and hopeful melodies. His most recent collaboration with jackLNDN “Courage or Blindness” captures the essence of that with its growling bass lines, fluttering melodies and vocals that seem to float over the top of the song.

With this new mix Field tapped deeper into that train of thought, going down the rabbit hole of ambient and deep house.

He said this mix allowed him to go back to his “roots and love of deep house and ambient house." He continued, "this mix is less jackin' than usual and more towards old school techno and sunset-tech, still with a foot in house if there is such a genre. I've been in love with the Elderbrook 'Numb' since it came out and I'm still not tired of it. It sets the perfect mood to launch a vibey and groovy set.”

Listen to the mix now and read on for the tracklist.

Tracklist:

1. Benno Blome - Spherical Aberration (Jiggler Remix)

2. Elderbrook - Numb (VIP Extended Mix)

3. Emotional Oranges - Iconic (Rejuiced Extended Mix)

4. Simon Field - Shake The Tree (Extended Mix)

5. Twisted - 04

6. The Aston Shuffle - Care A Little Less (VIP Mix)

7. M.E.M.O. - Another Night (Original Mix)

8. Shunus - Rainburn (Pandhora Sunset Remix)

9. Shai T & DJ Zombi High In The Sky (Extended Mix) [Anjunadeep]

10. Tchami ft. Hana - Ghosts (Extended Mix)

11. Roslyn - Lolita Express (Budakid Remix)

12. Choices - Less Is More

13. Angelo Ferreri, Liva K, John John feat. Karmina - Oh You! (Original Mix)

14. Sebastien Leger - Menabelle (Original Mix)

15. POOLCLVB - Erase (ft. Moli) (Mark Lower Remix)

16. Simon Field x JackLNDN - Currage or Blindness (Extended Mix)

17. Simon Field feat Yasmin Jane - Sirens (Extended Mix)

18. Yoav, Funkerman - One Nature (Funkerman's 2020 Remix) [Extended Mix]

19. Sindres - Mamafaka (Original Mix)