Matthew Dear Announces 'The World' EP Under New Alias Brain
Matthew Dear is someone with many aliases like False, Jabberjaw and Audion and today we get the news of the first full project under his new pseudonym Brain. It was first debuted on Carl Craig’s Detroit Love Vol.2 mix compilation in 2019 with the track "Boss.” Now he has unveiled the details for a full EP The World, which includes that track and a few more.
The four-track EP (on digital) features tracks that are designed to take you down a rabbit hole. They are each long and designed to be consumed in full.
The EP will arrive in digital on May 15 and then a vinyl version in September. The vinyl pressing will have a new track, “Tantricity” that clocks in at 24mins. Pre-order The World here and listen to “Boss.”
Digital tracklist (May 15, 2020):
01. Boss
02. Corrections
03. Rafe
04. Snake Head
Vinyl tracklist (September 2020):
A1. Boss
A2. Corrections
B1. Rafe
B2. Snake Head
C1. Tantricity Pt.I
D1. Tantricity Pt.II