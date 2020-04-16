Matthew Dear Announces 'The World' EP Under New Alias Brain

Matthew Dear Chad Kamenshine

Matthew Dear is someone with many aliases like False, Jabberjaw and Audion and today we get the news of the first full project under his new pseudonym Brain. It was first debuted on Carl Craig’s Detroit Love Vol.2 mix compilation in 2019 with the track "Boss.” Now he has unveiled the details for a full EP The World, which includes that track and a few more.

The four-track EP (on digital) features tracks that are designed to take you down a rabbit hole. They are each long and designed to be consumed in full.

The EP will arrive in digital on May 15 and then a vinyl version in September. The vinyl pressing will have a new track, “Tantricity” that clocks in at 24mins. Pre-order The World here and listen to “Boss.”

Digital tracklist (May 15, 2020):

01. Boss

02. Corrections

03. Rafe

04. Snake Head

Vinyl tracklist (September 2020):

A1. Boss

A2. Corrections

B1. Rafe

B2. Snake Head

C1. Tantricity Pt.I

D1. Tantricity Pt.II