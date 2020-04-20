Mixcloud Launches Live Streaming For Pro Users

Mixcloud via Mixcloud

Mixcloud has announced Mixcloud Live, a new feature to allow PRO users to live stream sets through Mixcloud. To add more PRO users, Mixcloud is now offering a 90-day free trial.

The ability to archive audio in these live streams is coming very soon. The new live streaming tier has been integrated with Mixcloud’s SELECT program. Mixcloud Live offers a stream key and stream URL meaning it can be used in conjunction with streaming software such as OBS, Wirecast etc.

“We hope that Mixcloud LIVE brings a little more fun - and maybe some dancing - into your home. Particularly at this time when the world is socially distant, and we all need to feel a bit closer. In addition, we are very focused on helping creators generate more income directly from their fans via their live streams” said Cofounder Nico Perez.

This should be a big help for DJs who are getting takedown notices on their live streams because the streams will be done on a licensed platform and pay out royalties to the proper rights holders. We have had quite a few live streams taken down or muted, having someone handle the rights instead of navigating the minefield of Facebook and YouTube is a big help. Also this will deliver payouts to artists whose music is being streamed, which may not be much, but it is better than no income.