Odesza & Golden Features Announce BRONSON Project, Debut Album Coming Soon

Odesza and Golden Features have launched a new group BRONSON and apparently have finished a full album that will arrive soon.

The announcement was made yesterday, Sunday April 26, without any notice at all. They unveiled a new joint logo, but offered no more details beyond this new group and the fact they have an album coming.

This would be Odesza’s first album since 2017’s A Moment Apart and Golden Features’ first LP since 2018’s SECT.

There have been rumors that Odesza have been teasing some new BRONSON music over the past few months on streams, but that has not been confirmed. We reached out to Odesza’s team for more info on the project and will let you know what we hear back.