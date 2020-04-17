Isolation Ambient Music: Paul Van Dyk Reworks Trance Classics On Ambient Album 'Escape Reality'

Paul van Dyk Christoph Kostlin

Like Ferry Corsten last month, Paul van Dyk has released a new ambient album titled Escape Reality. This one is a bit different because they are ambient reworks of his classics that range from the 1990s, to only a few years ago. Trance classics always hit different, especially when you emotions are on a knife’s edge in quarantine. This album makes them hit in the feels ever harder for a soothing hour and a half of music. There are tracks like “For An Angel,” “Home” and two Arty collaborations “The Ocean” and “The Sun After Heartbreak.”

“Last month it quickly became apparent that putting out an album designed for the dance floor in a largely club-less world would not be right,” explains Van Dyk. “So focusing on music-making and a release whose function is now more intimate made a lot of sense.”

The vocals are still there on these tracks, but everything is much more subdued. Less hands in the air and more bodies lying down.

Stream Escape Reality now and get your copy here.