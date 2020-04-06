pluko Shares 'used to' With Cassette Tapes & Confirms New Album

Pluko Lucas MK

If there is one new artist project that has been gaining significant attention this year, pluko would certainly be near the top of that list. The Hollidaysburg, PA native and recent high school graduate delivers a new spin on his newly adopted style through his vibrant aesthetic and evolving sound. "used to" with duo Cassette Tapes displays uplifting guitar riffs, punishing 808s, wonky vocal chops and R&B inspired drum patterns.

This is the third track off of his forthcoming album, which we are still waiting on further details for. You can stream the first track "blessings" feat. Nate Traveller here and the second track "the lovely one" here. All three of these tracks have been released through his own record label and clothing brand Splendid Society. It is evident that pluko has a knack for releasing catchy anthems, as he has proven time and time again over the years. Stream "used to" below!