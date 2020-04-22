Ark Patrol Nick Guzman

You know that booming dance song you would always hear in Euphoria teasers before Game of Thrones’ disappointing eighth season? It then helped set the table for the hit series about teens being extra wild? That was Ark Patrol’s 2016’ track “Hex.” The Seattle producer got a sync one can only dream of and is looking to capitalize on that now with a new project titled Geode out later this spring. We are happy to premiere the first track from that project “Falling From Heaven,” which will be released tomorrow, April 23.

“Falling From Heaven” is a bit different from the pitched up bombast of “Hex.” It is most subdued and grounded in a blend of gritty synths, echoing vocals, mellow synths and a fluttering arp that gentle steps on top of the track like a flamingo dancing on the beach.

“Falling From Heaven” does have an ominous and dark side to it, as the title would suggest.

“This song is about a few nightmares I had while writing my new project Geode. Often I find myself discovering religious undertones in my songs," explains Ark Patrol. "I was raised in a Christian household. I think this song encapsulates some of the fear instilled in disobedience.”

Geode will be released on May 21.

