Premiere: Daniel T Shares "All Thai'd Up" From Razor-N-Tape's 50th Release Compilation

When I wake up feeling like I don't want to get out of bed, I find a song that I simply have to move my body to. Some days it might take a few, but I've got a number of secret weapons that are tried and true. The challenge lately has been finding fresh tunes to treat myself with! Luckily, a few weeks ago, I spotted an email from the Brooklyn boys behind Razor-N-Tape announcing a 10 track release in celebration of their 50th record.

Firstly, congratulations are in order. Truly exceptional hustle by these homies in pushing out such amazing music over the last few years. Secondly, thank the lord, because among these 10 tracks are the best of the best disco editors around. Seriously look at this list and tell me you wouldn't buy this record sight unseen: Joey Negro, Superprince, Dimitri from Brooklyn, Jacques Renault, Eli Escobar, Peter Croce, Arsenii, Daniel T, Underdog, and of course, JKriv. I can hardly believe I'm typing all of those in one sentence. I've had advance listen and, if the above list didn't sway you, maybe you can take my word for it. Buy it now before it sells out. Because it will sell out. It dropped on April 21 so you can buy it today from Juno here.

Superlatives aside, we've got a premiere today for one of the most joyful tunes I've ever had pass through my headphones. Daniel T's "All Thai'd Up" is a light edit of an old Thai classic titled ผมไม่วุ่น, which roughly translates to "I'm Not Busy." I phoned a friend to translate the lyrics for me and I'm so glad I did. This whimsical song is a love ballad that has no Shakespearean expectations of requited love. Simply put: "I love you and I won't intervene in your love life (you can love anyone) [...] I won't bother you and ask you to love me." Oof, so good.

It is an undeniable fact that there's not an awful lot to celebrate right now. It doesn't take a Nostradamus to predict that it's going to be be tough for many of us for a while. But along with all this turmoil comes an overwhelming desire to find things that bring brightness into one's life. Leaning into the things that bring a smile and a little lightness is a necessary daily ritual to keep the darkness from grabbing more real estate. For me? It's music like this.