Maya Jane Coles Courtesy of Maya Jane Coles

There are few producers seemingly as busy and productive as Maya Jane Coles. She has put out three albums in the past five years, including her collab-heavy and hip-hop influenced alias Nocturnal Sunshine. Hard at work locked away in the studio now, she has a new remix as MJC for Ejeca’s recent single “Ekstac” that we are premiering today.

MJC keeps a lot of what made the original great and smoothens out some of the rest. She accentuates the pitched vocal bit to add to the fluttering melody, while softening some of the acid before the second drop. The remix brings into its hypnotic gaze with sturdy drums and synths hovering over top.

Stream the remix below before it is released tomorrow, April 10 via Skint Records. Pre-order your copy here.