Premiere: Fort Knox Five - Funk The World 58 Mixed By ROOKS

Rooks Courtesy Photo

The world could use a little funk right now and that is what you are going to get for the next hour. Fort Knox Five presents the 58th edition of their Funk The World mix series with a guest mix by ROOKS from Victoria, British Columbia.

The mix covers ground with tunes by Big Gigantic, several edits of James Brown, some Griz and much more. Listen to the mix here first and stay safe, dancing indoors and away from others.

Tracklist:

1. Griz - Get Down ft Sunsquabi & Manic Focus (Rooks Booty Funk Edit)

2. Guggenz - On The Low (Rooks Booty Funk Edit)

3. Griz - I'm Good

4. Big Gigantic - The Little Things feat. Angela McCluskey

5. Ozzie - I Say

6. James Brown - I Feel Good (Tomcio & Ronny Hammond's Trap Xperience)

7. Defunk - Te Deseo

8. Statik Link - Bring The Funk Back

9. Seinabo Sey - Hard Time (Big Gigantic Remix)

10. Big Gigantic - C'mon ft. Griz

11. James Brown - Sex Machine (Wedding Crasherz Remix)

12. James Brown - How Gee (Twerk Machine Remix)

13. Aretha Franklin - Respect (Mastamonk & Steve1nder Twerk Remix)

14. Lack Jemmon - Can't U Feel

15. Lou Bega - Mumbo #5 (Groove Dealers Twerk Remix)

16. War - Lowrider (Lookas Remix)